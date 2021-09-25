September 25, 2021

By Fred Liggett

If you met any girls golf team members this week and they tell you it’s been a busy week believe them. The girls golf teams for Lee’s Summit, LS North and LS West all competed on Monday, Sept. 20 in the annual Richard Myers Invitational. A total of 11 teams took advantage of the mild weather outside and went to work at Fred Arbanas Golf Course.

The team standings found LS North and LS West tied for sixth place with a final score of 374. The Titans Brylie Ellis finished with the highest score among the three LSR7 teams with an eigth place finish. Ellis’ score of 84 was ahead of Harrison Clemmons and Hannah Keisker both of Lee’s Summit North who shot an 87 to finish in a 13th place tie. The Tigers were led by Avery Sartain who finished with a round of 89.

The busy week continued for all three teams who found their way back to the Fred Arbanas Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon for the annual City golf championship. This time it was just the three teams from the LSR7 district competing for top honors. When the day was complete the Lee’s Summit West Titans repeated as City Champions. Leading the effort for the Titans was junior Brylie Ellis who was the medalist. Up next is some well-deserved time off for all three teams. The Titans next scheduled event is the Independence Invite on Monday, Sept. 27 at Drumm Farm Golf Club.