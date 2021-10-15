FBI Media Release

October 15, 2021

Wanted fugitive Cory Tremaine Brown was taken into custody without incident. A federal arrest warrant for Brown had been issued on October 1, 2019, by the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, after Brown was charged federally with illegal drug distribution conspiracy.

Based upon logical investigation, the FBI, along with officers from the Kansas City and Independence, Missouri Police Departments executed an arrest warrant near the 1200 block of Quail Creek Dr., Independence, MO on Thursday evening, October 14, 2021. Brown was taken into custody and had an initial appearance this afternoon in the United States District Court, Western District of Missouri.

No additional information is available to be released at this time.