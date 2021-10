October 23, 2021

The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call’s for police service or assistance may have been dispatched, but determined to be unfounded, or not requiring a police report by the officer. If you have questions in regards to the police blotter you may contact the police department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Depue at 969-1707 or cdepue@cityofls.net.

Click here to see a Police District Map

District 1

NORTH EAST WOODS CHAPEL ROAD, 800 BLOCK, October 11, 12:02 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST SUNSHINE DRIVE, 5300 BLOCK, October 11, 05:30 PM, Burglary Residence

NORTH EAST RALPH POWELL ROAD, 3700 BLOCK, October 11, 07:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, 3500 BLOCK, October 11, 08:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST SAWGRASS DRIVE, 5200 BLOCK, October 11, 08:50 PM, Assault Common

NORTH WEST WOODS CHAPEL ROAD, 400 BLOCK, October 11, 10:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST AKIN BOULEVARD, 3300 BLOCK, October 12, 05:09 PM, Runaway

NORTH EAST AKIN BOULEVARD, 3300 BLOCK, October 13, 06:30 PM, Assault Common

NORTH EAST MAYBROOK ROAD, 5200 BLOCK, October 14, 11:00 AM, Stolen Auto

NORTH EAST AKIN BOULEVARD, 3300 BLOCK, October 14, 01:45 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST LAKEWOOD WAY, 4900 BLOCK, October 14, 02:39 PM, Recovered Property

NORTH EAST WOODS CHAPEL ROAD, 700 BLOCK, October 14, 04:10 PM, Identity Theft

NORTH WEST LOCUST STREET, 300 BLOCK, October 15, 12:30 PM, Harassment/Threats

NORTH EAST WOODS CHAPEL ROAD, 700 BLOCK, October 15, 05:04 PM, Forgery/Fraud

NE GEORGIAN CT & NE GEORGIAN DR, October 17, 03:06 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

District 2

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, October 12, 02:26 PM, Weapon Offense

NORTH EAST INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, 2700 BLOCK, October 13, 05:05 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST COLBERN ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 14, 10:21 AM, Stealing

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE COLBERN RD, October 15, 03:37 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST RICE ROAD, 1100 BLOCK, October 17, 01:20 AM, Warrant Arrest

District 3

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, October 11, 04:39 AM, Burglary Business

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 600 BLOCK, October 11, 02:00 PM, Death Investigation

NORTH WEST DONOVAN ROAD, 700 BLOCK, October 11, 06:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST APPLEWOOD CIRCLE, 300 BLOCK, October 11, 10:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST DONOVAN ROAD, 700 BLOCK, October 12, 04:16 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST INNOVATION PARKWAYS, 1200 BLOCK, October 12, 05:22 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, October 12, 11:01 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST DOUGLAS STREET, 900 BLOCK, October 12, 02:00 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 12, 07:05 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 13, 10:27 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 13, 10:56 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 13, 11:38 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 13, 07:25 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, October 14, 10:55 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST DOUGLAS STREET, 900 BLOCK, October 14, 12:40 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, October 14, 04:40 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 15, 03:48 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, October 15, 04:39 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST CHIPMAN ROAD, 200 BLOCK, October 15, 05:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 700 BLOCK, October 15, 07:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

District 4

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 11, 12:59 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST KILLARNEY LANE, 2100 BLOCK, October 11, 01:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 11, 05:00 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST WINTER ROAD, 200 BLOCK, October 11, 09:30 PM, Burglary Residence

NORTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 12, 05:30 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH WEST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 200 BLOCK, October 13, 12:40 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST GENTRY LANE, 600 BLOCK, October 14, 01:00 AM, Order Of Protection Violation

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1700 BLOCK, October 14, 11:17 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST KESSLER DRIVE, 200 BLOCK, October 14, 05:31 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 14, 07:40 PM, Burglary Business

NORTH WEST WHITLOCK DRIVE, 100 BLOCK, October 14, 11:40 PM, Runaway

NORTH WEST SUMMERFIELD DRIVE, 2200 BLOCK, October 15, 02:18 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NW PRYOR RD & NW I 470 E TO PRYOR RAMP, October 15, 09:28 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST TOWER PARKS DRIVE, 500 BLOCK, October 16, 02:10 AM, Mental Health

NORTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 16, 08:30 PM, Stealing

District 5

SW GLENDANA DR & SW MADISON ST, October 12, 10:50 PM, Car Stop

SOUTH WEST 3RD STREET, 1500 BLOCK, October 14, 01:51 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST 3RD STREET, 1200 BLOCK, October 14, 08:45 PM, Stealing

SW LONGVIEW RD & SW GOLDENROD DR, October 16, 01:13 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

SOUTH WEST WARD ROAD, 300 BLOCK, October 16, 01:00 PM, Missing/Found Juvenile

SOUTH WEST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, October 17, 05:39 AM, Robbery Armed

District 6

NORTH EAST HOWARD AVENUE, 500 BLOCK, October 11, 01:30 AM, Runaway

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 600 BLOCK, October 11, 05:10 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST BLUE PARKWAYS, 400 BLOCK, October 11, 07:50 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST LEE HAVEN DRIVE, 500 BLOCK, October 12, 12:10 AM, Adult/Child Abuse

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW DONOVAN RD, October 12, 12:23 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

SOUTH EAST GRAND AVENUE, 200 BLOCK, October 12, 08:10 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 600 BLOCK, October 12, 08:15 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST HOWARD AVENUE, 500 BLOCK, October 12, 02:00 PM, Runaway

SOUTH EAST GREEN STREET, 200 BLOCK, October 12, 06:51 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST 3RD STREET, 1400 BLOCK, October 12, 07:26 PM, Recovered Property

NE M 291 HWY S & NE COLUMBUS ST, October 13, 12:53 AM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH EAST INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, 0 BLOCK, October 13, 10:45 AM, Warrants/Subpoena Check

SOUTH EAST BLUE PARKWAYS, 400 BLOCK, October 14, 02:59 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

SOUTH EAST 2ND STREET, 400 BLOCK, October 14, 08:30 PM, Harassment/Threats

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1000 BLOCK, October 14, 09:14 PM, Forgery/Fraud-Counterfeiting

SOUTH EAST 3RD STREET, 800 BLOCK, October 14, 10:00 PM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH EAST GRAND AVENUE, 200 BLOCK, October 15, 07:57 AM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH EAST BLUE PARKWAYS, 400 BLOCK, October 15, 03:00 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NORTH EAST HOWARD AVENUE, 500 BLOCK, October 15, 07:20 PM, Burglary Residence

SOUTH EAST 6TH STREET, 700 BLOCK, October 15, 09:30 PM, Mental Health

SOUTH WEST ROBIN ROAD, 100 BLOCK, October 16, 12:19 AM, Trespassing

SOUTH EAST GREEN STREET, 600 BLOCK, October 16, 07:00 PM, Trespassing

SE M 291 HWY & SE LANGSFORD RD, October 16, 10:28 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

District 7

SOUTH EAST TODD GEORGE PARKWAYS, 100 BLOCK, October 11, 04:08 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, October 11, 09:00 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST TODD GEORGE PARKWAYS, 100 BLOCK, October 11, 11:18 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST LINDSAY AVENUE, 1000 BLOCK, October 11, 12:45 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST FOXWOOD DRIVE, 1300 BLOCK, October 11, 08:09 PM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH EAST HAMBLEN ROAD, 2700 BLOCK, October 12, 03:08 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST GREENRIDGE DRIVE, 1000 BLOCK, October 12, 06:54 AM, Mental Health

SOUTH EAST 8TH STREET, 1400 BLOCK, October 12, 07:50 AM, Assault Common

SOUTH EAST WINBURN TRAIL, 300 BLOCK, October 12, 09:00 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, October 12, 04:25 PM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST CENTURY DRIVE, 1200 BLOCK, October 13, 04:58 AM, Stolen Auto

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, October 13, 12:15 PM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, October 13, 08:30 PM, Assist Fire Department/Ambulance

SOUTH EAST RIDGEPORT CIRCLE, 1500 BLOCK, October 13, 11:06 PM, Runaway

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 800 BLOCK, October 14, 07:20 PM, Forgery/Fraud-Counterfeiting

SOUTH EAST RIDGEPORT CIRCLE, 1500 BLOCK, October 14, 10:14 PM, Runaway

SOUTH EAST TODD GEORGE PARKWAYS, 100 BLOCK, October 15, 12:38 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST RICE ROAD, 300 BLOCK, October 15, 05:14 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST RIDGEPORT CIRCLE, 1500 BLOCK, October 15, 06:30 PM, Runaway

NE RICE RD & NE SWANN RD, October 16, 03:22 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

SE M 291 HWY & SE 3RD ST, October 16, 07:26 PM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH EAST GREENRIDGE DRIVE, 1000 BLOCK, October 17, 08:20 PM, Assault Common

SOUTH EAST RIDGEPORT CIRCLE, 1500 BLOCK, October 17, 08:30 PM, Runaway

NORTH EAST RICE ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 18, 04:33 AM, Burglary Business

NORTH EAST RICE ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 18, 06:53 AM, Burglary Business

District 8

SOUTH EAST RANSON ROAD, 1200 BLOCK, October 11, 11:50 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST BREON BAY, 300 BLOCK, October 12, 01:35 AM, Stolen Auto

NORTH EAST BITTER CREEK ROAD, 100 BLOCK, October 13, 05:51 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST LANGSFORD ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 14, 07:57 PM, Forgery/Fraud-Counterfeiting

NORTH EAST KNOLLBROOK PLACE, 1800 BLOCK, October 15, 10:07 PM, Mental Health

SOUTH EAST BLUE PARKWAYS, 2100 BLOCK, October 16, 03:50 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

District 9

SOUTH WEST SCHERER ROAD, 1700 BLOCK, October 11, 01:45 PM, Runaway

SOUTH WEST 41ST STREET, 1500 BLOCK, October 11, 06:38 PM, Assault Common

SOUTH WEST 41ST STREET, 1500 BLOCK, October 13, 08:30 PM, Runaway

SOUTH WEST WARD ROAD, 2600 BLOCK, October 14, 08:10 AM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST 41ST STREET, 1500 BLOCK, October 16, 11:38 PM, Runaway

SOUTH WEST BURNINGWOOD LANE, 2200 BLOCK, October 17, 08:56 PM, Runaway

District 10

SOUTH WEST WINDEMERE DRIVE, 3500 BLOCK, October 13, 08:28 AM, Weapon Offense

SOUTH WEST NORMANDY DRIVE, 4000 BLOCK, October 14, 04:30 PM, Harassment/Threats

SOUTH WEST M 150 HIGHWAY, 900 BLOCK, October 14, 07:53 PM, Fraud Use Of Credit Device

SE M 291 HWY N & SE THOMPSON DR, October 15, 09:02 AM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST NAUTICA COURT, 800 BLOCK, October 15, 06:30 PM, Stealing

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 11, 07:10 AM, non-injury

NW US 50 E TO CHIPMAN RAMP & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 11, 07:20 AM, non-injury

NW INNOVATION PKWY & NW TUDOR RD, October 11, 10:06 AM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, October 11, 01:06 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW WINTERPARK BLVD, October 11, 02:33 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW WINDEMERE DR, October 11, 04:39 PM, non-injury

SE 5TH ST & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 11, 04:48 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW LEA DR, October 12, 01:00 AM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW COUNTY LINE RD, October 12, 09:16 AM, non-injury

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE MULBERRY ST, October 12, 10:06 AM, non-injury

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 12, 02:15 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, October 12, 07:13 PM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, October 13, 07:00 AM, non-injury

NE TUDOR RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, October 13, 07:02 AM, non-injury

SE COUNTRY LN & SE 7TH TER, October 13, 07:22 AM, non-injury

NW US 50 HWY E & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 13, 07:39 AM, injury

SW 3RD NW BLUE PKWY, October 13, 08:50 AM, non-injury

SW BLUE PKWY & SW JEFFERSON ST, October 13, 02:45 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW OLDHAM PKWY, October 13, 03:32 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, October 13, 04:18 PM, non-injury

SW BLUE PKWY & SW 3RD ST, October 13, 04:30 PM, non-injury

NW US 50 HWY W & NW I 470 HWY W, October 14, 07:10 AM, non-injury

NW US 50 HWY W & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 14, 07:51 AM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW NOEL ST, October 14, 03:50 PM, non-injury

SE M 150 HWY & SE OLD 291 HWY, October 14, 04:15 PM, non-injury

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE SYCAMORE ST, October 14, 06:09 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW PERSELS RD, October 14, 07:03 PM, injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 15, 02:20 AM, non-injury

NORTH WEST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 200 BLOCK, October 15, 05:04 PM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE LEINWEBER RD, October 16, 12:20 PM, non-injury

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, October 16, 01:50 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, October 16, 01:55 PM, non-injury

SW MARKET ST & SW SUMMITCREST DR, October 16, 05:06 PM, non-injury

SE BLUE PKWY & SE SHENANDOAH DR, October 17, 01:54 PM, non-injury

NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE GOODVIEW CIR, October 18, 05:41 AM, injury