November 27, 2021

The Lake Lotawana tradition continues on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. when Santa takes his annual firetruck trip through the community.

Santa’s trip will start at the Lake Lotawana Association Office, then head towards “N” Block, to gates 5-4-2 & 1 and ending the afternoon in “O” block.

Listen for his sleigh sirens to know he is on his way. The approximate duration will be three to four hours.