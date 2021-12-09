Grocery Grab is back! Customers who have won a 5-minute shopping spree at a Cosentino’s store will get a chance to load up their grocery carts with free groceries on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8:00 a.m. at participating stores.

The customers purchased Grocery Grab raffle tickets from a participating local school with all proceeds from the raffle sales benefiting the schools.

• Watts Miller Price Chopper, 1030 W. 103rd Street Kansas City, MO 64114

• Wilson Road Price Chopper, 5800 Wilson Road Kansas City, MO 64123

• Brywood Price Chopper, 8700 E. 63rd Street Kansas City, MO 64133

• Peculiar Price Chopper, 501 Schug Ave Peculiar MO, 64078

• Gardner Price Chopper, 660 E. Main Gardner, KS 66030

• Overland Park Price Chopper, 7418 W. 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213

• South Liberty Price Chopper, 896 S. 291 Highway Liberty, MO 64068

• Leawood Price Chopper, 3700 W. 95th Street Leawood, KS 66206

• Brookside Price Chopper, 6327 Brookside Plaza Kansas City, MO 64113

• Raymore Price Chopper, 900 W. Foxwood Drive Raymore, MO 64083

• North Liberty Price Chopper, 9717 N. Ash Avenue Kansas City, MO 64157

• Grain Valley Price Chopper, 1191 NE McQuerry Rd. Grain Valley, MO 64029

• Belton Price Chopper, 109 North Cedar Belton, MO 64012

• Kearney Price Chopper, 701 Watson Drive Kearney, MO 64060

• Ottawa Price Chopper, 120 East 19th Street Ottawa, KS 66067

• St. Joe Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway St. Joseph, MO 64506

• Cosentino’s Market in Blue Valley, 8051 W. 160th Street Overland Park, KS 66223

Based in Prairie Village, Cosentino’s Food Stores operates 30 area stores, including area Price Choppers, Sun Fresh stores, Cosentino’s Markets, Market 48 and Apple Markets. The company began in 1948 with the heart of the company to serve others. Cosentino Food Stores main goal in giving is to help feed the hungry and homeless within the neighborhoods of Kansas City, as well as, provide assistance to several children’s charities. Building lasting relationships and connections with the people and the community of Kansas City has always been seen as a cherished honor.