December 18, 2021

As the last minutes of 2021 tick away, most people will happily toast to a new year and new beginnings. If you want to toast with drinks that don’t include alcohol, try mocktails. They’re nonalcoholic versions of popular cocktails and can help you enter the new year well hydrated. Even better? They’re kid-friendly, so people of all ages can join in the fun.

Staying hydrated is important to keep you feeling well from head to toe. After all, your body is approximately 60 percent water. Good hydration helps with everything from digestion to immunity. As you reflect on your health and wellness goals for 2022, consider if your hydration habits could use a tune-up.

Developing habits around hydration is a good way to incorporate it into your normal routine. Here are some tips for giving your daily fluid intake a boost:

• Start your day with a glass of water.

• Carry a water bottle with you when you’re on the go. As a bonus, it’s cheaper and better for the environment to refill the bottle than to buy disposable ones.

• Don’t like plain water? Try a sparkling water without any added sweeteners.

• Include water-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet, such as watermelon, strawberries, cantaloupe, cucumber, bell peppers and tomatoes.

If you need some inspiration for mocktails, start with the recipes below. Or simply make versions of your favorite spirited drinks but leave out the alcohol. And remember that presentation matters. Just like their alcoholic counterparts, these drinks deserve to be served in fancy glasses and topped with colorful garnishes.

Bloody Mary Mocktail

Serves 4

All You Need:

3 cups spicy low-sodium V8 juice

3 oz freshly squeezed lime juice (about 4 limes)

1½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 1-2 lemons)

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Old Bay seasoning

Celery sticks for garnish

All you do:

Combine all ingredients together in a cocktail shaker and mix well. Serve over ice and garnish with celery stalks.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/bloody-mary-mocktail.

LaCroix Jubilee Mocktail

Serves 1

All You Need:

2 oz LaCroix cran-raspberry sparkling water, chilled

2 oz LaCroix lime sparkling water, chilled

2 oz 100% cherry juice, chilled

Fresh cherry, for garnish

All you do:

Combine cran-raspberry and lime sparkling water with cherry juice in a cocktail glass. Garnish with a fresh cherry, if desired.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/lacroix-jubilee-mocktail. The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.