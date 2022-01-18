January 15, 2022

By Fred Liggett

The temperatures outside today may tell you it’s winter but for professional baseball players preparing for the upcoming 2022 season it feels good to be on a 40 man active roster with a major league baseball team.

Nathan Webb, a 2016 Lee’s Summit North graduate, is one of those players and he is on the roster of his hometown team. Webb, a pitcher, is on the Kansas City Royals major league roster as the team heads into spring training.

Webb had an idea he was being considered for the 40 man roster but it all became official when Webb got a call from the front office while in his car and was told then it was indeed official. Webb admits he “was nervous” because if not picked up then he would have been eligible to be chosen by another team in the rule 5 draft.

Following the news of the Royals 40 man roster on Friday, Nov. 19, Webb says he has heard from most of the guys he has played with. “Many of them have reached out and said congrats.” Webb began his time with the Kansas City Royals when he was drafted by his hometown team in the 34th round of the 2016 MLB draft. The 6’2” 215 pound right hander finished the 2021 season with the High A Quad Cities River Bandits. Webb was part of a pitching staff that helped the River Bandits win the Midwest League Championship.

Webb has no spring training reporting date yet as the players have had no communication with management due to the ongoing lockout in major league baseball. Players are not allowed at the training complex in Surprise Arizona so they are left to work out when and where they can.

Webb works out every day at the Mac-N-Seitz facility in South Kansas City. Webb says “I throw my bullpens every morning.” The professional baseball success Webb is currently enjoying is due to a lot of people in his life. Webb thanks his parents who were dedicated in their support of his baseball goals which included placing him on a travel team. Webb thanks Trevor Vance the head groundskeeper with the KC Royals. Vance helped Webb play summer ball for years and says “allowed me to be around the Royals as a member of the grounds crew.” Webb also gives credit to Lee’s Summit North where the Broncos baseball program allowed him to showcase his talents.

The next step for Webb is spring training but the time table for that to start remains in limbo due to the ongoing players lockout. For Webb along with his family and friends the wait to hear the words…Now pitching for the Kansas City Royals, Nate Webb keeps getting closer.