January 19, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO) tested positive for COVID-19 and released the following statement.

“This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms, because I am vaccinated and boosted, I am confident that I will be protected from severe illness.

“At the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician and CDC guidelines, I will isolate while recovering from the infection. Until I am experiencing no symptoms and have completed my quarantine, I will continue to work remotely on behalf of the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri.

“As always, I am thankful for the all of the frontline health care heroes who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to keep the American people safe and healthy during this global pandemic. I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life.”

Emanuel Cleaver, II is the U.S. Representative for Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Raytown, Grandview, Sugar Creek, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, North Kansas City, Gladstone, Claycomo, and all of Ray, Lafayette, and Saline Counties. He is a member of the exclusive House Financial Services Committee; Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance; member of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress; member of the Committee on Homeland Security; and a Senior Whip of the Democratic Caucus.