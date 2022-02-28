February 26, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

The road to a state championship begins in Belton, MO for eight boys and eight girls basketball teams as they compete for a district title. The Class 6, District 6 tournament will be played on five different nights at Belton High School with a champion crowned on Friday, Mar. 4.

The boys top seed is the defending district champion, Lee’s Summit Tigers. The Tigers being led by an all senior starting lineup completed the regular season with a 21-4 record. Lee’s Summit Head Coach Blake Little commented on the tourney overall “always a challenge.” The Tigers face the eighth-seeded Truman Patriots to open district play on Saturday, Feb. 26 with a noon tipoff. On the Tiger’s opening round opponent, Coach Little says “Truman plays really hard.” Looking at the other side of the bracket Coach Little says of the number two seed, “Rockhurst gave us a heck of a game.” Coach Little adds, “A chance to win it, try to be the last one standing.”

After the Tigers first round game it’s the fifth-seeded LS West Titans on the court next as they play the tourney host the Belton Pirates at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Another Lee’s Summit team follows as the Broncos the number seven seed team plays Rockhurst at 3 p.m. For the Broncos it’s a case of opening the post-season against a team they just played to finish the regular season two days before. The final game of opening round finds number three seed Raytown playing Ray-Pec.

Semi-final round games are set for Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. The final will be played on Friday, Mar. 4 at 7pm.

The girls top seed is the Raytown Blue Jays who enter at 20-4 and have a bye into the second round. The girls tourney will begin on Monday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. when number four seed Lee’s Summit Tigers play rival LS West Titans the number five seeded team. The Titans are the defending district champions having won the tournament last year on their home court. The number two seed LS North Broncos take the floor next to play number seven seed and host Belton at 5:30 p.m. The night ends with a 7 p.m. game finding number three seed Truman playing number six seed Ray-Pec.

The semi-final round games are set for Wednesday, Mar. 2 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The final will be played on Friday, Mar. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Keep up with all the tournament results found on the Lee’s Summit Tribune Facebook page.