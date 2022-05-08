By Captain Dyon Harper

Raytown, MO – Early Sunday morning, 05-08-2022, at approximately 12:37 A.M., a shooting was reported at a comedy club at 6151 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found an adult female who had been shot. Initial information received indicated that the woman was outside the establishment when she was shot. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but her condition is unknown.

Police were then notified that two other individuals arrived at area hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds, reportedly from the same incident. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

Report number 22-1133.