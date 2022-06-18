June 18, 2022

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Lee’s Summit Branch (150 NW Oldham Pkwy., Lee’s Summit, Mo.) is now open after just over a year of construction. The newly renovated building received a nearly 5,000-square-foot expansion in addition to a variety of other upgrades. The Library will host a rededication ceremony at the branch on Thursday, June 30, at 9:00 a.m. to celebrate the building’s new chapter.

“We’re so thrilled to finally invite customers back to the Lee’s Summit Branch…and right in time for our Summer Library Program!” said Lee’s Summit Branch Manager Megan Garrett. “Our community has been incredibly patient and supportive during our closure over the past year, but we know they are ready to come back, and we are ready to welcome them to a beautiful new space!”

The Lee’s Summit Branch, which opened in 1991, closed for construction in May 2021, receiving a multitude of improvements, including:

• New community program room

• Three smaller meeting rooms

• Outdoor seating and reading area

• New lighting, paint, carpet, and ceilings

• Updated furniture and new display cases

• New interior and exterior signage

• Enhanced entry, including automatic entrance doors, and native landscaping

The ceremony on Thursday, June 30, will include remarks from Library leadership, including MCPL Director Steven V. Potter on his last day with the Library. Attendees will also hear from local officials and enjoy a special “book-opening” ceremony and reception.

Throughout the weekend (June 30 – July 3), branch staff will be giving away $10 fine forgiveness tokens (one per person). Tokens can be used one time to clear all Library fines and fees up to $10. In addition, customers can participate in a virtual scavenger hunt through the free GooseChase app. The hunt kicks off at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, June 30, and ends Sunday, July 10, at 5:00 p.m. Participants can qualify for a gift certificate to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

As part of MCPL’s Capital Improvement Plan, the Lee’s Summit Branch is one of many Library branches to receive upgrades, including two other locations in the city—the brand-new East Lee’s Summit Branch, which opened in June 2020, and the Colbern Road Library Center, which was completely rebuilt and opened in May 2021. As one of the busiest areas in MCPL’s three-county district, a third Library branch (East Lee’s Summit) was added to accommodate growing need.

While the upgrades at each branch have varied based on individual community needs and the building’s current condition, the Library’s goal has been to create more intentional spaces and improve essential technology. Design work for the Capital Plan is being completed by Sapp Design Architects and Helix Architecture + Design, with JE Dunn assuming responsibility for construction contractor management.

The Capital Plan, which is nearing its final stage, was made possible by increased funding from the passage of Proposition L by voters in 2016. In addition to all the physical upgrades, the increased funding approved by voters has allowed MCPL to expand branch hours, enhance special services, augment early literacy efforts, and buy more materials.

More information about all of the Library’s construction projects can be found at mymcpl.org/Community.