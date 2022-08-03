Boy Scout Troop 391, chartered out of Our Lady of the Presentation Church in Lee’s Summit, is having their Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser on August 4 through 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the OLP gymnasium located at 150 N.W. Murray Road in Lee’s Summit.

The Scouts work the sale, and help with setup in an effort to earn funds they can use to attend summer camp and a planned high adventure trip to Philmont in New Mexico. Proceeds are also used to maintain and acquire troop equipment like tents and cooking gear.

There are thousands of items to choose from – everything from housewares to hardware, books, games and tons of clothes.

This is the seventh year for the sale that is getting larger every year.