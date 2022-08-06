August 6, 2022

Volunteers are needed to help with litter and debris removal from a stream that feeds Prairie Lee Lake. To participate, meet organizers on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the shelter at Upper Banner Park located at 520 NE Noeleen Lane.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided, and prizes will be awarded for the most unique items collected. Lunch will be offered to all volunteers.

Student and scout community services hours can be earned. Stream Team is a volunteer effort coordinated by the City’s Public Works Department. Call 816.969.1800 for more information.