August 6, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Every summer for the past four years Clayton Medlin has heard All Star next to his name. Medlin, a 2019 Summit Christian graduate, just completed his fourth summer competing in the Ban Johnson Collegiate Baseball League. This past season Medlin, a right-handed pitcher, played for the North Kansas City Apartments Giants where his season came to an end in the Ban Johnson All-Star Game.

On August 1, Medlin learned he was set to start the All-Star game at 5:40 p.m. where game time at Kaufman Stadium was at 7 p.m. For Medlin this late notice proved to be no big deal as he admitted after the game “takes me 45 minutes to get ready.” Medlin was ready from the start as he enjoyed a 1, 2, 3 first inning getting the National Division All Stars out in order. That was the only action of the night for Medlin who started for the American Division All Stars who went on to win the game 15-2.

The All-Star game served up one last moment for Medlin to enjoy competing in Ban Johnson Baseball. Medlin has pitched four straight years and was named an All Star in each one. Medlin however did not play in the 2020 All Star game due to the COVID pandemic the game was never played. Medlin learned of his latest All Star honor from an e-mail the league sent him. Medlin says “It’s really unique to compete with the best in the league.”

The four-time All Star leaves the league with a season to remember. Medlin was named the player of the week for a no hitter he pitched for his team the NKC Apartment Giants. When the regular season came to a close it was Medlin who led the league in strikeouts with 61. The success Medlin has enjoyed he credits “hard work and being on a good team defensively.” Medlin added a breaking ball in 2022 and that allowed him to “get strikeouts.”

Now that the summer baseball season is over its back to Rockhurst University in Kansas City. The former Summit Christian Eagle is looking forward to having a successful senior year for the Rockhurst Hawks who play in the NCAA Division II as members of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.