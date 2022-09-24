September 24, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Much was made this summer about how hard the first eight games would be for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The reason was clear as all eight teams had winning records from last season. Now 25% the way through such a daunting first half of the schedule the Chiefs are feeling well at 2-0. Up next is the Indy Colts who have done everything but win a game so far this year.

The Chiefs have looked good in both games played so far this year and look for the momentum to take a third straight win. In a week one win at Arizona a five-touchdown performance was enough for an AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for QB Patrick Mahomes. In a week two win at home over the LA Chargers a 99-yard interception return by rookie Jaylen Watson was good enough for an AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. Thanks to a depth chart filled with talent the Chiefs now look for another player to step up in a winning effort in Indy.

For the Colts, yes, they are quietly coming off from a winning season in 2021 at 9-8. After acquiring veteran QB Matt Ryan from Atlanta the thought was the Colts were ready for a 10+ win season. The results so far are concerning thanks to a season-opening tie at Houston and then going scoreless last week in Jacksonville. Now at home playing in front of their fans the Colts are looking to bounce back from a 0-1-1 start to the year.

No surprise when the Chiefs came to work on Wednesday to prepare for the game at Indy they learned they were favored to win again this week. The Chiefs next man up philosophy will be needed again on this road trip. The Chiefs began preparation without PK Harrison Butker and DE Mike Danna due to injury. WR Mecole Hardman was limited and the Chiefs know for sure they will be without LB Willie Gay. Gay will be missing the next four weeks due to NFL suspension handed down on Monday due to a violation to player conduct policy.

When the Chiefs take the field against the Colts they will end a 10-day break from game competition. Despite the nagging few injuries on the team’s roster the Chiefs have had the extra time to prepare for the Colts. The players enjoyed some extra time off while the coaching staff took time to review what has worked and not worked so far this young season.

Expect the Colts to show some urgency to get the team’s first win and to look good in front of their fans. A well-prepared Chiefs team will overcome the Colts advances to keep a Successful September going. Chiefs return home to KC with a 3-0 record. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.