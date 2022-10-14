October 15, 2022

The Pleasant Hill Theatre Boosters are hosting a Hometown Tailgate Chili Cookoff Fundraiser starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the Pleasant Hill High School parking lot located at 1 Rooster Way in Pleasant Hill.

The entry fee is $5. Entrants must provide a large or extra large pot of chili to be judged in categories of: spiciest, special (non-traditional white/vegan/etc.), superb (best overall flavor) and people’s choice (most popular vote).

Prizes include a trophy, season tickets to Pleasant Hill Theatre Shows, and chili bragging rights.

Entrants are encouraged to bring friends, family and their favorite tailgate games to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills on a big screen. Visit the Pleasant Hill Theatre Boosters on Facebook to enter the cookoff.