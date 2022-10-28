October 29, 2022

The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call’s for police service or assistance may have been dispatched, but determined to be unfounded, or not requiring a police report by the officer. If you have questions in regards to the police blotter you may contact the police department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Depue at 969-1707 or cdepue@cityofls.net.

Click here to see a Police District Map

District 1

NORTH EAST VANDERBILT LANE, 800 BLOCK, October 17, 12:48 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST WOODS CHAPEL ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 17, 12:28 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST CHURCHILL STREET, 400 BLOCK, October 17, 07:30 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH EAST WHISPERING WINDS DRIVE, 4600 BLOCK, October 17, 07:40 PM, Assault Common

NORTH EAST AKIN CIRCLE, 3700 BLOCK, October 17, 08:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST AKIN CIRCLE, 3700 BLOCK, October 17, 08:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH WEST IRONBARK STREET, 200 BLOCK, October 18, 05:10 AM, Stolen Auto

NORTH EAST AKIN CIRCLE, 3700 BLOCK, October 18, 05:59 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST BASSWOOD DRIVE, 3600 BLOCK, October 19, 08:51 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH EAST LAKEWOOD WAY, 5900 BLOCK, October 19, 09:47 PM, Possession of Controlled Substance

NE GREGORY BLVD & NE BASSWOOD DR, October 20, 09:55 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST HIDEAWAY DRIVE, 4300 BLOCK, October 21, 01:08 AM, Stealing

NE I 470 HWY N & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 21, 11:50 AM, Weapon Offense

NORTH EAST WOODS CHAPEL ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 21, 07:45 PM, Stealing

NE I 470 HWY N & NE I 470 N TO STROTHER RAMP, October 21, 09:24 PM, Warrant Arrest

NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 22, 12:40 AM, Intoxicated Driver

District 2

NORTH EAST LUTHER ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 17, 04:01 PM, Suicide Attempt

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, October 18, 12:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST RICE ROAD, 1500 BLOCK, October 20, 04:50 PM, Assault Common

NE BLACKWELL PKWY & NE COLBERN RD, October 20, 09:45 PM, Car Stop

NORTH EAST RICE ROAD, 1200 BLOCK, October 21, 01:45 PM, Stealing

NE COLBERN RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, October 21, 05:51 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, October 22, 09:18 PM, Weapon Offense

District 3

NORTH WEST DONOVAN ROAD, 800 BLOCK, October 17, 09:43 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 17, 12:27 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST CHIPMAN ROAD, 100 BLOCK, October 17, 01:20 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 100 BLOCK, October 17, 03:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, October 17, 05:04 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, October 18, 04:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, October 18, 05:53 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, October 18, 06:44 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST DONOVAN ROAD, 800 BLOCK, October 19, 12:00 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1100 BLOCK, October 19, 01:40 AM, Stolen Auto

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1100 BLOCK, October 19, 01:40 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST DOUGLAS STREET, 1400 BLOCK, October 19, 03:37 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, October 19, 08:00 AM, Possession of Controlled Substance

NORTH WEST DONOVAN ROAD, 800 BLOCK, October 19, 02:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, October 19, 02:00 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, October 19, 05:30 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, October 19, 09:15 PM, Disturbance

NORTH EAST DOUGLAS STREET, 1400 BLOCK, October 20, 05:30 AM, Stolen Auto

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 20, 09:34 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 20, 09:34 AM, Order of Protection Service

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, October 20, 03:10 PM, Forgery/Fraud

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, October 20, 03:30 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST DONOVAN ROAD, 800 BLOCK, October 20, 08:48 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 21, 10:40 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, October 21, 05:13 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, October 22, 03:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, October 22, 05:13 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, October 23, 05:43 PM, Possession of Controlled Substance

NORTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 1400 BLOCK, October 23, 06:59 PM, Mental Health

District 4

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BENT TREE DR, October 17, 09:45 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST AUDUBON LANE, 2900 BLOCK, October 17, 01:49 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1600 BLOCK, October 17, 04:30 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 17, 07:20 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH WEST MOORE STREET, 300 BLOCK, October 18, 08:00 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 18, 04:30 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 18, 05:57 PM, Stolen Auto

NORTH WEST ASHURST DRIVE, 2500 BLOCK, October 19, 08:00 AM, Death Investigation

NORTH WEST KESSLER DRIVE, 200 BLOCK, October 19, 05:05 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BLACK TWIG LN, October 20, 04:45 PM, Car Stop

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1600 BLOCK, October 21, 05:52 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 21, 06:54 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST VIEW HIGH DRIVE, 1100 BLOCK, October 21, 07:18 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST SENSATION DRIVE, 3300 BLOCK, October 21, 08:37 PM, Suicide Attempt

NORTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 21, 10:04 PM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH WEST 3RD STREET, 3300 BLOCK, October 22, 06:50 AM, Assault Common

SOUTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 700 BLOCK, October 22, 11:19 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1600 BLOCK, October 22, 02:50 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, October 22, 03:00 PM, Stealing

SW GLENDANA DR & SW JEFFERSON ST, October 22, 09:42 PM, Intoxicated Driver

NORTH WEST LOWENSTEIN DRIVE, 1900 BLOCK, October 23, 08:42 AM, Disturbance Armed

SOUTH WEST 3RD STREET, 3300 BLOCK, October 23, 05:10 PM, Stealing

District 5

SOUTH WEST MADISON STREET, 1600 BLOCK, October 17, 08:18 AM, Follow Up

SOUTH WEST DANEY DRIVE, 900 BLOCK, October 18, 04:11 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST WARD ROAD, 300 BLOCK, October 19, 09:00 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SW M 291 HWY & SE 16TH ST, October 21, 12:14 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST WARD ROAD, 300 BLOCK, October 22, 10:00 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH WEST MILL STREET, 800 BLOCK, October 22, 04:00 PM, Assault Common

SOUTH WEST WARD ROAD, 400 BLOCK, October 22, 09:15 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST MONTGOMERY AVENUE, 700 BLOCK, October 23, 12:30 PM, Disturbance

District 6

SOUTH EAST 3RD STREET, 300 BLOCK, October 17, 02:00 AM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1000 BLOCK, October 17, 08:20 AM, Road Rage

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 500 BLOCK, October 17, 10:02 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, 200 BLOCK, October 17, 10:03 AM, Sex Offense

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 600 BLOCK, October 17, 02:08 PM, Death Investigation

NORTH EAST ORCHARD STREET, 300 BLOCK, October 17, 04:05 PM, Death Investigation

NORTH EAST COLUMBUS STREET, 600 BLOCK, October 17, 07:54 PM, Assault Common

NORTH EAST LANGSFORD ROAD, 800 BLOCK, October 17, 11:49 PM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH EAST 2ND STREET, 300 BLOCK, October 18, 08:00 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, October 18, 01:33 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST NOEL STREET, 300 BLOCK, October 18, 05:00 PM, Burglary Residence

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE MAGELLAN AVE, October 18, 10:14 PM, Intoxicated Driver

SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, October 19, 12:04 AM, Other Ordin/Misc Report (Specify)

SOUTH EAST GRAND AVENUE, 200 BLOCK, October 19, 10:05 PM, Domestic Violence

SW 3RD ST & SW NOEL ST, October 20, 11:04 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 500 BLOCK, October 21, 09:00 AM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 300 BLOCK, October 21, 08:08 PM, Intoxicated Driver

NORTH EAST INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, 400 BLOCK, October 21, 11:09 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH EAST CHIPMAN ROAD, 100 BLOCK, October 21, 11:58 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 600 BLOCK, October 22, 03:47 AM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH WEST PINETREE LANE, 200 BLOCK, October 22, 04:25 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST 2ND STREET, 500 BLOCK, October 22, 07:10 AM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH WEST 2ND STREET, 500 BLOCK, October 22, 08:17 AM, Mental Health

NORTH EAST FLORENCE AVENUE, 400 BLOCK, October 22, 02:28 PM, Trespassing

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 300 BLOCK, October 23, 12:57 PM, Stealing

SW 2ND ST & SW ROBIN RD, October 24, 02:13 AM, Warrant Arrest

District 7

SOUTH EAST 6TH TERRACE, 1000 BLOCK, October 17, 08:30 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST 12TH TERRACE, 700 BLOCK, October 18, 09:29 AM, 911 Hang Up/Open Line

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, October 18, 11:00 AM, Lost Property

SOUTH EAST 11TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK, October 18, 11:38 AM, Death Investigation

SOUTH EAST 6TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK, October 18, 02:15 PM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, October 19, 05:30 PM, Sex Offense

SOUTH EAST BAILEY ROAD, 400 BLOCK, October 23, 02:23 AM, Burglary Business

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 1200 BLOCK, October 23, 03:50 PM, Possession of Controlled Substance

NORTH EAST COUNTRY LANE COURT, 200 BLOCK, October 23, 08:18 PM, Domestic Violence

NE NOELEEN CT & NE NOELEEN LN, October 23, 08:39 PM, Warrant Arrest

District 8

NORTH EAST PATTERSON DRIVE, 1900 BLOCK, October 17, 01:08 PM, Identity Theft

SOUTH WEST SUMMIT HILL CIRCLE, 1700 BLOCK, October 17, 11:33 PM, Citizen Contact

SW PRYOR RD & SW M 150 HWY, October 21, 02:40 AM, Possession of Controlled Substance

SOUTH EAST 7TH CIRCLE, 2400 BLOCK, October 21, 10:53 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1800 BLOCK, October 22, 02:00 PM, Disturbance

SOUTH EAST 5TH STREET, 1900 BLOCK, October 23, 04:45 PM, Disturbance

District 9

SOUTH WEST WARD ROAD, 2600 BLOCK, October 18, 01:38 PM, Assault Common

SW EAGLE VIEW DR & SW SUNCATCHER RD, October 18, 05:00 PM, Stolen Auto

SOUTH WEST REGAL DRIVE, 2600 BLOCK, October 18, 06:00 PM, Mental Health

SOUTH WEST WOODHAVEN COURT, 2300 BLOCK, October 21, 11:05 PM, Harassment/Threats

District 10

SOUTH WEST WINDEMERE DRIVE, 3500 BLOCK, October 17, 01:40 PM, Assault Common

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, October 18, 08:20 AM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH WEST MARKET STREET, 3400 BLOCK, October 18, 10:00 AM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST LIGHTHOUSE POINT, 800 BLOCK, October 18, 12:58 PM, Trespassing

SOUTH WEST MARKET STREET, 3400 BLOCK, October 20, 03:13 PM, Fraud Use of Credit Device

SOUTH EAST MEADOWBROOK DRIVE, 20 BLOCK, October 21, 03:15 PM, Interference with Custody

SOUTH WEST BOWSPRIT DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK, October 22, 09:04 AM, Runaway

SOUTH WEST BOWSPRIT DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK, October 22, 03:44 PM, Mental Health

SOUTH WEST MARKET STREET, 3400 BLOCK, October 23, 04:02 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST LARIAT DRIVE, 4300 BLOCK, October 23, 05:30 PM, Disturbance

SOUTH WEST HOLLYWOOD DRIVE, 3500 BLOCK, October 23, 05:36 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE TUDOR RD, October 17, 06:57 AM, non-injury

NE TOOD GEORGE, October 17, 08:00 AM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE OLD M 291 HWY, October 17, 08:03 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY N & NE SWANN RD, October 17, 08:09 AM, injury

SW STUART RD & SW M 291 HWY S, October 17, 01:28 PM, non-injury

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, October 17, 04:30 PM, non-injury

NE TUDOR RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 17, 04:45 PM, non-injury

SW 2ND ST & SW MARKET ST, October 17, 05:55 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW ARBORIDGE DR, October 17, 06:00 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, October 17, 06:39 PM, injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE US 50 HWY E, October 18, 11:30 AM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY E & SE M 291 HWY, October 18, 02:35 PM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE CHANNEL DR, October 18, 05:00 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE BLUE PKWY, October 18, 05:06 PM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY W & SE M 291 HWY, October 19, 05:00 AM, non-injury

NW US 50 HWY W & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 19, 07:20 AM, non-injury

SW US 50 HWY W & SW M 291 HWY S, October 19, 07:29 AM, non-injury

SE BAYBERRY LN & SE MELODY LN, October 19, 08:58 AM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY E & SE BLACKWELL RD, October 19, 12:01 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, October 20, 05:13 AM, non-injury

NW US 50 HWY W & NW I 470 HWY W, October 20, 07:22 AM, non-injury

SE LANGSFORD RD & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 20, 07:30 AM, non-injury

SW US 50 HWY W & SW M 291 HWY S, October 20, 07:35 AM, injury

SE US 50 HWY W & SW M 291 HWY, October 20, 08:19 AM, injury

SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, October 20, 09:34 AM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE I 470 HWY N, October 20, 11:55 AM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE BORDNER, October 20, 02:35 PM, non-injury

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE I 470 HWY E, October 20, 04:23 PM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY W & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 21, 08:17 AM, non-injury

NORTH EAST COLBERN ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 21, 08:44 AM, injury

NORTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 900 BLOCK, October 21, 12:11 PM, non-injury

SW RAINTREE DR & SW M 150 HWY, October 21, 12:22 PM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY E & SE BLACKWELL RD, October 21, 02:16 PM, non-injury

SW PRYOR RD & SW LONGVIEW RD, October 21, 06:29 PM, injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW OBRIEN RD, October 22, 02:46 AM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY S & SW PERSELS RD, October 22, 01:43 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY S & NE COLUMBUS ST, October 22, 06:40 PM, injury

NORTH EAST TIMBERCREEK DRIVE, 400 BLOCK, October 23, 11:52 AM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE BURGANDY LN, October 23, 02:42 PM, injury

NW LAKE DR & NW GREGORY BLVD, October 23, 02:49 PM, non-injury

NORTH EAST LAKEWOOD WAY, 5900 BLOCK, October 23, 06:54 PM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE GEORGIAN DR, October 24, 06:44 AM, non-injury