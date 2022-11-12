November 12, 2022

The Music Ministry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church announces the retirement of David Gardner as Church Organist. A resident of Lee’s Summit for much of his life, Gardner came to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as Organist in the year 2000 and has served with great distinction for 22 years, many of those years also as Choirmaster.

David Gardner was a 1974 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, and he received his Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance from the University of Missouri at Kansas City Conservatory of Music. He studied piano and organ with Glays Alkire of Lee’s Summit and Dr. Joanne Baker at the UMKC Conservatory. Prior to coming to St. Paul’s Church, he served as Organist and Choirmaster for the Longview Chapel Christian Church from 1973-1983, and the Aldersgate United Methodist Church from 1984-1993. He taught piano in the Lee’s Summit area for 35 years.

In addition to his career in music, David Gardner earned a Master of Business Administration in 1993 and a Master of Arts in Human Resources Development in 1996, both from Webster University. He enjoyed a long career with Yellow Freight, concurrent with his position at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

William Baker, music director for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church since 2020 said, “David Gardner’s dedication for so many years helped open the door to the significant growth in music and worship at St. Paul’s and for our outreach to the greater community through music. His hard work, commitment to excellence and loving spirit will be greatly missed.”

The church will celebrate David Gardner’s ministry on his last Sunday at the organ, November 20, 2022. Members of the public, former members and friends of St. Paul’s Church, and everyone from the community who has been blessed by the music ministry of the congregation is invited to attend the 10:00 Choral Eucharist service on Sunday, November 20, and share in a festive reception following the worship service.

David Gardner will be retiring to O’Fallon, Missouri, in the St. Louis area to be nearer to family.

For information on the Music Ministry of St. Paul’s Church, please email Music@StPaulsLS.org, or call 816-524-3651.