November 19, 2022

The City of Greenwood is very proud to announce the hiring of Greenwood Police Department’s Chief of Police, Mitchell Armer.

Chief Armer has 15 years in law enforcement, most recently as a Captain with Breckenridge Hills Police Department, and the City of Breckenridge Hills, MO, a suburb of St. Louis, MO. He worked his way up the ranks as Patrol Officer, Detective Sergeant, and Lieutenant Captain.

Chief Armer and his wife Renee have one daughter, two step daughters, and one step son.

The city is happy to have Chief Armer lead the officers and serve the Greenwood community.

The City will be holding a Meet & Greet on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Greenwood City Hall in the Council Chambers. This event will also be live streamed on the City’s Facebook page, and viewers will be able to relay questions from the comments to him during the Meet & Greet.