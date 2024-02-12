By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 9:52 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1300 Block of North Ranson Road in Greenwood, Missouri. Callers said fireworks caught a bush on fire next to the house, and it spread to the building.

When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from the eaves of a one-story, single-family residence. All of the occupants were safe outside. Firefighters extinguished the fire outside the house as they went inside to remove portions of the ceiling to extinguish the fire burning in the attic. The fire was under control by 10:15 p.m.

The fire originated in a bush on the side of the house. It spread to the attic through the eave, causing extensive damage to a portion the attic, with damage to the living area from water and crews having to remove the ceilings to get to the fire.

Fireworks to celebrate the Super Bowl victory are likely to have started the fire. The Greenwood Police Department is investigating.