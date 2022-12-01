For Immediate Release

Dec. 1, 2022

Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

John P. Glock Jr, dob: 5/14/1993, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Physical Evidence In Felony Prosecution and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, while Christopher A. Northcutt, dob: 8/15/1991, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting A Lawful Stop, Tampering With Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

According to court records, on Nov. 19, 2022, a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a pickup truck that had been traveling 92 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone. The stop was attempted on Interstate 70 at Grain Valley. The driver of the truck briefly pulled over then accelerated away at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued. The trooper pursued and a passenger in the vehicle emerged from the passenger side and fired several shots at the trooper. Shell casings were recovered. Video surveillance showed three suspects in the vehicle, when the vehicle was abandoned at a motel. The suspects entered a hotel laundry room and rented a room. The suspect used an ID identifying him as John Glock. The investigation of this incident resulted in a cell phone video showing that defendant Northcutt was in the vehicle involved in fleeing the trooper.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty. Charging Document(s)