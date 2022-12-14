December 10, 2022

Truman Heartland Community Foundation (THCF) invites students of all ages to apply for more than $650,000 in scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. Visit www.thcf.org/scholarships to learn more and begin the application process.

“Whether you are a graduating high school senior, a current college student, or an adult looking to go back to school and finish your degree, chances are there is a scholarship available for you,” said Rachael Watkins, Director of Scholarships at THCF. “We encourage everyone seeking higher education to apply for scholarships.”

Students can submit one general scholarship application that will match them with more than 50 scholarships they may be qualified to receive. Once matched to scholarships, additional documentation such as transcripts with final Fall 2022 grades, essays, letters of reference, or statements about participation in certain activities may be required. The deadline to submit the general scholarship application and any supplemental materials is February 24, 2023.

Some scholarships have separate stand-alone applications, and their deadlines and requirements vary. We encourage students to apply for each scholarship for which they are eligible.

In 2022, Truman Heartland awarded more than $740,000 in scholarships to nearly 300 local students. Since 1982, THCF has awarded more than $5.91 million to help students reach their educational goals. For questions or personal assistance with scholarships, please contact Rachael Watkins, Director of Scholarships, at watkins@thcf.org or 816-912-4185.

Truman Heartland Community Foundation is a public charity committed to improving area communities by promoting and serving private giving for the public good. Founded in 1982, THCF serves the region with assets of more than $80 million and annual grants surpassing $5.9 million. THCF serves individuals who, through their private giving, wish to support the public good and helps them do it in the most tax-wise and effective manner. Through the Community Foundation, donors can set up their own family foundations, scholarship funds, field of interest funds, endowment funds, charitable gift annuities, and many other charitable vehicles that utilize the foundation’s shared resources to maximize the impact of their philanthropic dollars. In addition to donor services, the Community Foundation provides asset development for nonprofit organizations, gives grants to nonprofits, assists organizations in planned giving, and serves as a leader in addressing community issues. For more information on charitable giving, visit www.thcf.org or call THCF at 816-836-8189.