December 17, 2022

Do you have an amazing chili recipe? Would you like to help the Scouts in Venturing Crew 2124 raise money for their 2023 trip to Alaska?

Then you are cordially invited to participate in Crew 2124 Chili Cook-off and Silent Auction on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Raymore Christian Church located at 500 Peace Drive in Raymore.

Entrants set up is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Judging based on looks, aroma, and taste begins at 2 p.m. General tasting will begin immediately after judging completed. Prizes will be award for first, second and third places.

Silent auction items will be available to bid on from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Register upon arrival for an auction id number.

The cost is $10 per entry and a tasting ticket is $5.

For questions, additional information, or to donate silent auction items contact Martha at (816) 820-8041 or email mb124tc@gmail.com.