February 4, 2023

On Sunday, February 5th, the bi-monthly meeting of the Historical Society will be held at the History Museum.

This month’s guest speaker is Gary Hicks who will portray Alexander Majors. Mr. Majors‘ historic home, built in 1856, is located at 83rd and State Line Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Alexander Majors organized the Pony Express and the Central Overland Stage. He also ran operations of what was the largest freighting firm in the nation at that time.

Gary Hicks created this first person portrayal of Alexander Majors and has presented it to over 60 organizations over the past 10 years. Gary and his wife Louise have been involved in numerous historic associations, promoting preservation and education. They are also members of the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can join and support the History Museum, join them at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 5th at the History Museum, 220 SW Main Street in downtown Lee’s Summit. Attendance at this program is free to members and those interested in supporting the History Museum.