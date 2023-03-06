The Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse, located at 112 W. Lexington Avenue in Independence, will be closed on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 due to a plumbing issue at the building that caused the restrooms to be unusable. Repairs are currently underway and the building is expected to reopen on Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 a.m.

The Assessment, Recorder of Deeds and Collection departments have offices inside the Historic Truman Courthouse. Residents who need to conduct business with these departments are encouraged to go online at www.jacksongov.org or visit the Jackson County Courthouse at 415 East 12th Street in downtown Kansas City.

It is important to remember that this closure does not impact the 16th Circuit Court or County Municipal Court, both of which operate from the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse located at 308 West Kansas Avenue in Independence.

The County will provide additional updates on its website and social media platforms.