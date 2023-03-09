By John Beaudoin

First-ever LS drive-thru opening with giveback to LSSS, LS Animal Shelter

LEE’S SUMMIT – You can pick your favorite cause and your favorite wine to-go now in Lee’s Summit.

Macadoodles in Lee’s Summit has launched the city’s first-ever drive-thru window and pickup for beer, wine, spirits. And to celebrate the opening, the owners have announced their “Drive it Home” program.

For the entire month of March, Macadoodles will donate $1 for every vehicle that utilizes the drive-thru window option at their new store, 1499 SW Market Street. Shoppers can select either Lee’s Summit Social Services or the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter and Macadoodles will match the amount for the winning nonprofit at the end of the month.

“We’ve had an incredibly warm reception since opening up in Lee’s Summit,” Macadoodles co-owner Jakob Nilsson said. “We are excited to give back to these two nonprofit organizations that do so much for our community. Both Lee’s Summit Social Services and our Animal Shelter have had profound and positive impacts on so many families in Lee’s Summit.”

The drive-thru is located on the south side of the store near the intersection of South 291 Highway and Market Street and is open seven days a week during business hours. Customers can indicate during their order which nonprofit they would like to select and can make personal donations to either one during this time as well.

“One of our commitments when we opened was to be involved in and around our Lee’s Summit community,” Nilsson said. “Whether you support your neighbors through Social Services or have a soft spot for our four-legged friends, we want our new drive-thru to open up with a purpose and our community in mind.”

ABOUT MACADOODLES: Macadoodles Lee’s Summit opened in October of 2022. From the day they first opened their doors, the customer has been the top priority. Every idea, every plan and detail must pass the customer test – if it is the right thing to do for the customer, do it.