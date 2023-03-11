March 11, 2023

The City of Lee’s Summit, in partnership with the Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive on Monday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City’s Maintenance Facility located at 1971 SE Hamblen Road. The Community Blood Center has declared its first blood emergency of 2023 as blood donations dip even lower and patient needs remain high. In January, Community Blood Center received 2,000 fewer blood donations than in January 2022 and blood donations are below hospital and patient needs.

The Community Blood Center says now more than ever is the time to donate. Cold and flu season mixed with a decrease in first-time donors have all caused blood donations to decrease significantly over the past several weeks. Individuals who are healthy and well are encouraged to make an appointment.

Donors can register at savealifenow.org/group using the group code KCJN. There are certain requirements to donate blood. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good overall health. Donors can be 16 years old with written consent from a parent or legal guardian. It is also important to drink plenty of fluids and eat a good meal prior to donating blood.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Walk-ins will only be accepted as capacity allows.