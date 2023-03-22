This week, the Jackson County Legislature failed to pass a vote to ban conversion therapy in Jackson County, falling one “yes” vote shy of the six needed to send the ordinance to County Executive Frank White for his signature. Three Democrats voted to abstain.

John “Coach” Comstock, the Treasurer of the Jackson County Democratic Committee, released the following statement on behalf of the Jackson County Democratic Committee:

“The committee is extremely disappointed in the results of the vote yesterday. We thank Legislator Anderson for having the courage to share his story and stand with him and Legislators Abarca, Marshall, Franklin, and Lauer in support of ending conversation therapy for minors in Jackson County.

The LGBTQ+ community deserves the support of the Democratic Party, and we urge the other Democrats in the Legislature to vote to ban this practice and protect vulnerable children when the bill is reintroduced next week.”



County Executive Frank White, Jr., added the following statement:

“We must send a loud and clear message to our LGBTQ+ relatives, friends, and neighbors that they are valued and loved for who they are. I call on my partners in the County Legislature to immediately pass the conversion therapy ban and deliver it to my desk where I will proudly sign it into law.”