Costumed characters including a variety of princesses are expected to be on hand at MCC-Blue River’s free All for the Children fair on Saturday, April 1

Join Metropolitan Community College-Blue River and the Rotary Club of Eastern Independence on Saturday, April 1, starting at 10 a.m. for the campus’ annual healthy families fair and egg hunt. MCC-Blue River is at 20301 E. 78 Highway, Independence.

All for the Children will feature family fun and giveaways including child ID kits, dental screenings from University Health, a massive “eggstravaganza” with 10,000 candy eggs and more. The event will start off in the morning with free carnival-type activities, a variety of costumed characters, glitter tattoo artists, a fire juggler, and information and entertainment booths staffed by MCC students.

“We are excited to celebrate the 12th year of this fun-filled event and invite the community to our campus to enjoy a variety of activities,” said MCC-Blue River President Thomas Meyer.

The fair is free and open to the public.

Started by MCC-Blue River psychology instructor Kimberly Glackin, All for the Children aims to improve the quality of life for children and families through education, community engagement and celebrating the magic of childhood.

Learn more at mcckc.edu/afc.