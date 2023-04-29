April 22, 2023

The Jacomo Chorale is celebrating its 40th year as a community chorale at a gala event on Saturday, May 6. The appetizer reception and concert will be held at Good Shepherd Community of Christ located at 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Kansas City starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the reception and concert are $20, concert only are $10 and will be available at the door. The appetizer reception will include 10 raffle baskets, guest speakers and recognition of charter members in addition to entertainment.

The concert portion will commence at 7 p.m. and will feature guest appearances from four previous directors as well as current director, Bryan Waznik.

The Jacomo Chorale, a non-auditioned choral group, is located in Blue Springs and welcomes singers from around Eastern Jackson County. It is a 501(c)3 organization. For additional information, contact Nancy White at njwhite1973@gmail.com or https://jacomochorale.org/.