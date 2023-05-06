May 6, 2023

A section of NE Columbus Street just west of M-291 Highway is set to close daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning on Mon., May 8, through Fri., May 12, weather permitting. The work is necessary for water main replacement as part of the Water Main Rehabilitation FY22 project. The detour routes are M-291, NE Chipman Road, NE Independence Avenue, and SE 2nd Street.

For more information, contact the City’s Public Works Department at 816-969-1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.