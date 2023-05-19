June 27, 1961 ~ May 18, 2023

Phyllis Schauffler–a loving friend, generous soul, and animal lover–passed away at the age of 61 on Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family, who will forever cherish her memory. Phyllis leaves behind a legacy of strength, humor, and unwavering determination.

Born on June 27th, 1961 in Kansas City, MO, Phyllis was the daughter of Phillip “Bud” Schauffler and Shirley Ousley Schauffler. Lived in Lee’s Summit and raised at Lake Lotawana.

From a young age, she exhibited a sharp wit and an undeniable talent for debate. These qualities led her to pursue a career in law, where she became a formidable force in the courtroom. Phyllis dedicated her life to seeking justice and defending the rights of others, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike.

Those who knew Phyllis were captivated by her intelligent sense of humor, and her quick wit brought laughter to any room. She had an incredible ability to find the absurdity in life even while acknowledging its beauty. Phyllis was not only known for her humor but also for her boundless generosity. She selflessly gave her time and resources to causes she believed in, always striving to make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate. Her compassion and willingness to help others were truly inspiring, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched.

Phyllis faced cancer with her characteristic strength. Despite the challenges she encountered, she remained steadfast and refused to let the disease define her. Phyllis’s fight of over a year and a half was a testament to her spirit and determination.

She is survived by her beloved sister, Marti Whelan, who shared countless cherished memories and a profound bond. She also leaves behind her nephew Hayden Smith, and nieces Sarah Raye Law, Katherine Anne Terry, and Emily Nicole Cherry, who will all be forever grateful for the aunt who showered them with love, wisdom, and questionable tschotskes. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and precious sister, Elaine Schauffler.

Phyllis had a lifelong affection for animals, and her pets held a special place in her heart. She formed profound connections with her beloved companions. Whether it was her loyal dog, Zelda, or her affectionate cats, Linus and Leroy, Phyllis cherished the unconditional love and companionship they provided. Phyllis’s pets were an integral part of her family and adored members of Phyllis’s life.

Additionally, Phyllis will be missed by her extended family and a multitude of friends whose lives she enriched. She will be remembered as a compassionate friend, a confidante, and a source of endless laughter. Her loss leaves an indelible void in the lives of all who knew her.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to DivaPets Cat Rescue, in honor of Phyllis’s lifelong commitment to animal welfare.

Phyllis’s loss is deeply mourned, but her spirit will live on through the countless lives she touched. May she rest in peace, knowing that she fought valiantly, loved fiercely, and left an enduring impact on all those fortunate enough to have known her.