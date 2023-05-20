May 20, 2023

Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation recently announced the purchase of four 3-wheel bikes through a grant funded by Eitas- developmental disabilities services of Jackson County. This purchase allows adults with disabilities, balance impairments, and the senior population to utilize the free bikes reservation program at Lovell and Longview Community Centers. This new amenity will improve the quality of life for many patrons with balance and mobility issues.

Jodi Jordan, Superintendent of Recreation Services and Inclusion Coordinator for LSPR, stated, “The request for 3-wheel bikes has been made by patrons in the community, including seniors losing balance and mobility, adults with autism, and clients of the American Stroke Foundation who offer weekly programs at the Longview Community Center. There are no other agencies in Lee’s Summit that offer free bike reservations or that offer 3-wheel bikes for the community. Offering this service is a unique amenity to the patrons we serve.”

If you are interested in reserving a bike, you may secure a free reservation by visiting the website, LSParks.net, or stopping by the Lovell Community Center (901 NE Bluestem Drive) or the Longview Community Center (3801 SW Longview Road). Bikes may be reserved for up to two hours at a time and are available 7 days a week.

For additional questions call 816-969-1500.