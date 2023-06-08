By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, MO — On 6/8/2023 at approximately 10:00 a.m. officers and emergency crews responded to the Lee’s Summit Resource Recovery Park in the 2100 block of SE Hamblen Road on the report of an injured person. The incident occurred on property within the Lee’s Summit Resource Recovery Park leased from the City of Lee’s Summit by a private third-party company. When officers arrived, they located the injured person, a 17-year-old male employee of the private company who had become pinned between a tractor trailer rig and its trailer. The injured person was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead. Traffic Investigators from the LSPD will work to reconstruct the scene and gather evidence; the name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.