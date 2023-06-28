June 24, 2023

Lee’s Summit native son and international jazz musician, Pat Metheny, performed on Thursday, June 15th at the Muriel Kauffman Theater to a sold out crowd.

Did you know that Pat Metheny’s first Grammy Award is on display here at his hometown History Museum? The Lee’s Summit History Museum is very pleased to be able to display his first of 20 Grammy Awards along with artifacts from local musician Mike Metheny and the Metheny family.

The History Museum is located at 220 SW Main Street in downtown Lee’s Summit. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Members and children 12 and under are free. Active military are free during summer months. Regular admission for all others is $5, which includes a docent provided tour.

You are invited to see the Metheny Exhibit along with many other special displays at the Lee’s Summit History Museum.

Vist leessummitmuseum.com for more information.