August 5, 2023

The Julia Standifer Foundation is thrilled to unveil its newest initiative, a Laptop Giveaway for college students, in its commitment to empowering and supporting the future leaders of tomorrow. This giveaway aims to provide essential resources to deserving college students, fostering academic excellence and bridging the digital divide across the United States.

Lorenzo Harrison, the CEO of the Julia Standifer Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative: “Education is the cornerstone of personal growth and societal progress. At the Julia Standifer Foundation, we firmly believe in the transformative power of education, and it is our privilege to help students succeed in their academic pursuits. The Laptop Giveaway is an extension of our dedication to creating equal opportunities for all aspiring minds, regardless of their backgrounds.”

Harrison further emphasized the significance of technology in modern education, stating, “As technology continues to shape the landscape of learning, access to digital tools has become a critical necessity for students. Through this giveaway, we aspire to empower young minds, providing them with the means to harness their potential and achieve their academic goals.”

The Laptop Giveaway is open to new college students and current college attendees, who are US residents. To participate, students are encouraged to submit an email to lorenzoharrisonministries@gmail.com, sharing a recent headshot, the name of their school, and a 100-word essay explaining why they need the laptop and how it will positively impact their academic journey.

“We are excited to witness the positive impact this initiative will have on the lives of the winning students,” remarked Harrison. “By fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity, we hope to create a ripple effect of positive change in our communities and inspire others to support educational endeavors.”

The submission deadline for the Laptop Giveaway is August 16, 2023, 5:00 PM CST. A distinguished panel of judges, appointed by the foundation, will carefully review all eligible entries and select the winners based on the strength of their essays. The announcement of the winners is scheduled for September 1, 2023.

The Julia Standifer Foundation invites all eligible college students to embrace this opportunity for personal growth and academic enrichment. Together, let’s create a brighter and more equitable future through education.

For more information about the Laptop Giveaway and to learn more about the Julia Standifer Foundation’s mission and initiatives, contact 407-900-8166.

The Julia Standifer Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to empowering students through education, mentorship, and community outreach. With a focus on promoting academic excellence and providing opportunities for underserved communities, the foundation aims to make a positive impact on the lives of aspiring young minds.