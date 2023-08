August 12, 2023

The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call’s for police service or assistance may have been dispatched, but determined to be unfounded, or not requiring a police report by the officer.

District 1

NORTH EAST GRANT STREET, 4000 BLOCK, August 01, 12:00 PM, Harassment/Threats

NORTH EAST KENWOOD DRIVE, 900 BLOCK, August 02, 12:15 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH EAST INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, 3400 BLOCK, August 03, 07:55 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST WOODS CHAPEL ROAD, 700 BLOCK, August 03, 12:45 PM, Forgery/Fraud

NORTH EAST AKIN BOULEVARD, 3500 BLOCK, August 03, 03:00 PM, Interference With Custody

NORTH EAST BLUE JAY DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK, August 04, 12:18 PM, Lost Property

NORTH EAST EDGEWATER DRIVE, 100 BLOCK, August 04, 06:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST NORTHGATE CROSSING, 5500 BLOCK, August 05, 05:30 AM, Stealing

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE STROTHER RD, August 06, 12:15 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST WOODS CHAPEL ROAD, 800 BLOCK, August 06, 12:55 PM, Stolen Auto

District 2

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 1200 BLOCK, July 31, 04:40 AM, Domestic Violence

NORTH EAST COLBERN ROAD, 2100 BLOCK, July 31, 03:35 PM, Recovered Property

NE COLBERN RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, August 02, 01:32 AM, Car Stop

NE M 291 HWY N & NE SCRUGGS RD, August 02, 07:48 AM, Recovered Stolen Auto

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, August 03, 01:47 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST DEERBROOK STREET, 900 BLOCK, August 03, 08:18 PM, Burglary Business

NORTH EAST BIRCHWOOD DRIVE, 1200 BLOCK, August 04, 12:00 AM, Sex Offense

NE MULBERRY ST & NE M 291 HWY S, August 04, 10:03 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, August 04, 11:24 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST DOUGLAS STREET, 2700 BLOCK, August 04, 06:00 PM, Burglary Business

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, August 04, 07:25 PM, Forgery/Fraud

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, August 05, 08:00 AM, Forgery/Fraud

NORTH EAST MCBAINE DRIVE, 2800 BLOCK, August 05, 07:50 PM, Stealing

District 3

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, July 31, 03:23 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST DONOVAN ROAD, 800 BLOCK, July 31, 08:00 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, July 31, 08:04 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, August 01, 11:02 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, August 01, 02:40 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, August 01, 05:47 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 700 BLOCK, August 02, 12:00 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, August 02, 04:11 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 500 BLOCK, August 02, 05:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 700 BLOCK, August 02, 06:30 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, August 02, 09:49 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 700 BLOCK, August 02, 11:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 700 BLOCK, August 02, 11:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 700 BLOCK, August 03, 02:00 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 400 BLOCK, August 03, 10:30 AM, Harassment/Threats

NW COLBERN RD & NW BLUE PKWY, August 03, 01:58 PM, Assault Armed

SOUTH WEST IRON CREEK DRIVE, 3200 BLOCK, August 03, 03:49 PM, Other Ordin/Misc Report (Specify)

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, August 04, 10:00 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 600 BLOCK, August 04, 01:30 PM, Order Of Protection Service

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, August 04, 02:25 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST WARD ROAD, 900 BLOCK, August 05, 11:27 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NE M 291 HWY S & NE SWANN RD, August 05, 12:43 PM, Recovered Property

NORTH WEST MAIN STREET, 900 BLOCK, August 05, 03:17 PM, Disturbance

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, August 05, 03:28 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 500 BLOCK, August 05, 04:25 PM, Harassment/Threats

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, August 06, 02:04 AM, Safe Passage

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, August 06, 09:23 PM, Stealing

District 4

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 2500 BLOCK, July 31, 04:15 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST MURRAY ROAD, 100 BLOCK, July 31, 06:30 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST SUMMERFIELD DRIVE, 2200 BLOCK, July 31, 06:50 AM, Recovered Property

SOUTH WEST FORESTPARK LANE, 600 BLOCK, July 31, 07:55 AM, Stolen Auto

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1700 BLOCK, July 31, 02:01 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST LOWENSTEIN DRIVE, 2100 BLOCK, July 31, 03:25 PM, Recovered Stolen Auto

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1700 BLOCK, August 01, 09:00 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 100 BLOCK, August 01, 09:14 AM, Assault Common

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, August 01, 01:57 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1600 BLOCK, August 01, 01:57 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST ASHLEY AVENUE, 600 BLOCK, August 01, 05:08 PM, Follow Up

SOUTH WEST MCCLENDON DRIVE, 100 BLOCK, August 02, 01:44 PM, Recovered Property

SOUTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 200 BLOCK, August 02, 08:00 PM, Harassment/Threats

NORTH WEST MURRAY ROAD, 400 BLOCK, August 03, 11:30 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BENT TREE CIRCLE, 2600 BLOCK, August 03, 05:01 PM, Forgery/Fraud

SW 3RD ST & SW OLDHAM PKWY, August 05, 12:01 AM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH WEST SENSATION DRIVE, 3300 BLOCK, August 05, 01:36 AM, Domestic Violence

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, August 05, 09:34 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NW I 470 HWY E & NW PRYOR RD, August 06, 09:50 PM, Intoxicated Driver

District 5

SOUTH WEST WARD ROAD, 300 BLOCK, July 31, 07:52 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

SW US 50 HWY E & SW M 291 HWY S, August 01, 10:06 PM, Pursuit (Vehicle)

SE BAILEY RD & SE M 291 HWY N, August 02, 03:33 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

SOUTH WEST GOLDENROD DRIVE, 900 BLOCK, August 02, 08:15 PM, Stealing

SW US 50 HWY E & SW 3RD ST, August 03, 02:57 AM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH WEST 5TH STREET, 1400 BLOCK, August 03, 02:15 PM, Domestic Violence

SW US 50 HWY E & SW US 50 E TO M 291 S RAMP, August 05, 02:12 PM, Weapon Offense

SW PRYOR RD & SW LONGVIEW RD, August 06, 07:23 PM, Warrant Arrest

District 6

SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, July 31, 12:21 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST VILLAGE DRIVE, 600 BLOCK, July 31, 02:37 AM, Recovered Stolen Auto

NORTH WEST PARKS LANE, 800 BLOCK, July 31, 05:40 AM, Recovered Stolen Property

NORTH EAST SHORT STREET, 300 BLOCK, July 31, 09:17 AM, Forgery/Fraud

SE M 291 HWY & SE LANGSFORD RD, August 01, 09:50 AM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST 4TH STREET, 400 BLOCK, August 01, 11:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, 200 BLOCK, August 01, 11:00 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1000 BLOCK, August 02, 02:03 AM, Warrant Arrest

NW ORCHARD ST & NW CENTRAL ST, August 02, 02:20 AM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH EAST FLORENCE AVENUE, 600 BLOCK, August 02, 07:00 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST BLUE PARKWAYS, 400 BLOCK, August 02, 03:30 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST NOEL STREET, 300 BLOCK, August 02, 04:46 PM, Disturbance Armed

SOUTH WEST MISSION ROAD, 400 BLOCK, August 02, 10:00 PM, Field Interview Form (Fif)

SW MARKET ST & SW 3RD ST, August 03, 12:58 AM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH EAST 5TH STREET, 500 BLOCK, August 03, 01:23 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST ASH STREET, 500 BLOCK, August 03, 02:35 PM, Assist Other Agency

SE MAIN ST & SE 5TH ST, August 03, 11:30 PM, Warrant Arrest

SE 2ND ST & SE M 291 HWY, August 04, 01:29 AM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH EAST DOUGLAS STREET, 100 BLOCK, August 04, 06:32 AM, Recovered Property

NORTH EAST HOWARD AVENUE, 600 BLOCK, August 04, 09:00 AM, Domestic Violence

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, August 04, 02:26 PM, Car Stop

NORTH EAST HOWARD AVENUE, 500 BLOCK, August 04, 08:30 PM, Missing/Found Juvenile

NORTH WEST LAKEVIEW BOULEVARD, 10 BLOCK, August 04, 09:00 PM, Stealing

SW 3RD ST & SW BLUE PKWY, August 04, 10:03 PM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH EAST 4TH TERRACE, 500 BLOCK, August 05, 12:00 AM, Weapon Offense

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 900 BLOCK, August 05, 02:25 AM, Field Interview Form (Fif)

NE HOWARD AVE & NE COLUMBUS ST, August 05, 04:12 PM, Juvenile Found

NW BLUE PKWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, August 06, 05:05 PM, Car Stop

District 7

NORTH EAST RIDGEVIEW DRIVE, 700 BLOCK, July 31, 12:06 AM, Harassment/Threats

NE BARNES DR & NE BALL DR, August 01, 08:56 AM, Recovered Stolen Auto

NORTH EAST BANNER DRIVE, 700 BLOCK, August 01, 12:36 PM, Forgery/Fraud

NORTH EAST RICE ROAD, 300 BLOCK, August 01, 09:08 PM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST HAMPTON COURT, 900 BLOCK, August 01, 11:30 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH EAST RIDGEVIEW DRIVE, 500 BLOCK, August 02, 12:25 AM, Stolen Auto

NORTH EAST RIDGEVIEW DRIVE, 700 BLOCK, August 02, 09:00 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST 6TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK, August 02, 10:51 AM, Recovered Property

SOUTH EAST BORDNER DRIVE, 300 BLOCK, August 02, 01:00 PM, Runaway

SOUTH EAST CAPE DRIVE, 1200 BLOCK, August 02, 02:30 PM, Mental Health

SOUTH EAST RIDGEPORT CIRCLE, 1500 BLOCK, August 02, 06:11 PM, Harassment/Threats

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 300 BLOCK, August 04, 01:00 PM, Forgery/Fraud

NE RICE RD & NE COLUMBUS ST, August 05, 12:28 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH EAST 2ND STREET, 1400 BLOCK, August 05, 06:55 PM, Citizen Contact

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, August 06, 10:47 AM, Harassment/Threats

District 8

SOUTH EAST LANGSFORD ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, July 31, 12:00 PM, Fraud Use Of Credit Device

SOUTH EAST 3RD STREET, 1900 BLOCK, July 31, 03:57 PM, Recovered Property

SE US 50 HWY E & SE BLACKWELL RD, July 31, 10:21 PM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH EAST JONATHON AVENUE, 600 BLOCK, August 01, 01:55 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST KIMBROUGH PLACE, 2500 BLOCK, August 01, 11:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST KIMBROUGH LANE, 2600 BLOCK, August 01, 11:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST KIMBROUGH LANE, 2500 BLOCK, August 02, 05:15 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

SOUTH EAST BLUE PARKWAYS, 2100 BLOCK, August 02, 07:15 PM, Order Of Protection Violation

NORTH EAST LANGSFORD ROAD, 1900 BLOCK, August 04, 07:14 PM, Forgery/Fraud

SOUTH EAST ANNETTE STREET, 400 BLOCK, August 06, 03:07 AM, Domestic Violence

District 9

SW PRYOR RD & SW M 150 HWY, July 31, 10:12 PM, Pursuit (Vehicle)

SOUTH WEST HILLSIDE DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK, August 02, 08:31 AM, Burglary Residence

SOUTH WEST GOOSEBERRY LANE, 2100 BLOCK, August 02, 03:44 PM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH WEST GOOSEBERRY LANE, 200 BLOCK, August 03, 08:30 AM, Stolen Auto

SOUTH WEST RAMBLING VINE ROAD, 2100 BLOCK, August 04, 07:29 PM, Order Of Protection Service

SOUTH WEST RAMBLING VINE ROAD, 2200 BLOCK, August 06, 05:41 PM, Recovered Property

SW HOOK RD & SW WARD RD, August 06, 10:08 PM, Intoxicated Driver

District 10

SOUTH WEST M 150 HIGHWAY, 100 BLOCK, August 01, 12:18 AM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST HIDDEN COVE CIRCLE, 3900 BLOCK, August 01, 12:30 PM, Stealing

SW MARLINE DR & SW RAINTREE DR, August 02, 08:12 PM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH WEST ADMIRAL BYRD DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK, August 03, 08:37 AM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST HOMESTEAD DRIVE, 4000 BLOCK, August 03, 11:34 AM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH WEST HOMESTEAD DRIVE, 4000 BLOCK, August 03, 10:30 PM, Order Of Protection Violation

SOUTH WEST M 150 HIGHWAY, 100 BLOCK, August 06, 07:04 PM, Prisoner Transfer

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

NE COLBERN RD & NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, July 31, 08:00 AM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW PRYOR RD, July 31, 08:22 AM, injury

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 300 BLOCK, July 31, 09:08 AM, non-injury

SW US 50 HWY W & SW 3RD ST, July 31, 12:06 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, July 31, 03:10 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW M 291 HWY S, July 31, 05:08 PM, non-injury

SOUTH EAST MAIN STREET, 200 BLOCK, August 01, 11:22 AM, injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE I 470 HWY N, August 01, 12:32 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY S & NE DEERBROOK ST, August 01, 12:40 PM, non-injury

NE RICE RD & NE CHIPMAN RD, August 01, 01:38 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY N & NE MULBERRY ST, August 01, 07:08 PM, injury

NORTH EAST DOUGLAS STREET, 1400 BLOCK, August 01, 08:10 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE US 50 W TO M 291 N RAMP, August 02, 12:15 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, August 02, 01:15 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, August 02, 03:50 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW MARKET ST, August 02, 08:23 PM, non-injury

SW PRYOR RD & SW LONGVIEW RD, August 03, 10:25 AM, non-injury

SW BOARDWALK LN & SW M 150 HWY, August 03, 01:40 PM, non-injury

SE BLUE PKWY & SE M 291 HWY, August 03, 01:49 PM, non-injury

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 700 BLOCK, August 03, 05:46 PM, non-injury

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, August 04, 09:00 AM, non-injury

SW US 50 HWY E & SW 3RD ST, August 04, 03:39 PM, non-injury

NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE BOWLIN RD, August 04, 09:28 PM, injury

SE BLACKWELL RD & SE BLUE PKWY, August 05, 11:40 AM, injury

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1600 BLOCK, August 05, 04:30 PM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE TUDOR RD, August 06, 10:33 PM, injury