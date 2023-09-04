The annual electronics recycling event at Lake Lotawana Community United Methodist Church will be on Saturday, September 9 at 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. It will be in the parking lot of the church at Gate 1 and 28901 NE Colbern Road, Lake Lotawana. As always, everyone is welcome.

The electronics recycler, MRC, will accept almost any item that has a plug or a battery. This includes, but is not limited to, computers, computer accessories, printers, TVs, cell phones, old telephones, small kitchen appliances, large home appliances, lawn equipment (gasoline and oil must be drained before bringing), and boat/car batteries.

Due to the high cost to recycle some materials environmentally correctly, MRC will collect fees for some of the items as follows: CRT computer monitors $5, CRT TVs 26” or smaller $30, CRT TVs 27” and larger $50, wood console TVs $50, true big screen/projection TVs $50, LED/LCD/Plasma TVs $20, and any unit containing Freon $10. Cash or check payable to MRC. Everything else is free to recycle.

MRC was selected by the church to be our recycler because they are certified R2/RIOS recyclers. This assures us that the materials we drop off will be recycled in an environmentally responsible manner and that the data on our computers and devices will be wiped clean.

A more detailed list of items that can be recycled is on the church website.