The City of Lee’s Summit announced that work on the Colbern Road Improvements Project begins Sept. 5. The project will improve the safety and flow of traffic on Northwest Colbern Road between Northeast Douglas Street and Missouri Route 350 and will require that section of road to be closed to through traffic until spring 2025.

The first phase of construction will require a complete closure of Northwest Colbern Road from approximately Missouri Route 350 through the roundabout at Northwest Blue Parkway. This phase includes the reconstruction of the roundabout and realignment of Northwest Blue Parkway from the roundabout to the frontage road along Unity Village. This closure will continue through spring 2024, weather permitting. Detours will be put in place and signage will mark the detour route. Once this phase is complete, Northwest Colbern Road from Missouri Route 350 through the roundabout will reopen. Northwest Colbern Road from Missouri Route 350 to Northeast Douglas Street will remain closed to through traffic until spring 2025.

“With a cost of $30 million, the Colbern Road Improvements Project is the largest capital improvement project in the history of Lee’s Summit. It is a huge transportation improvement for vehicular, freight, bicycle, and pedestrian capacity and safety and supports our City’s long-term community growth,” said Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird. “In addition to funding from the 2017 Capital Improvement Sales Tax and water and sewer funds, we were fortunate to receive grant funding for this project from the federal Surface Transportation Program and the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. This project was one of 20 transportation projects across the state selected to receive funding from the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program based in part on its economic impact and public benefit.”

The Colbern Road Improvements Project will widen Northwest Colbern Road to four lanes with turn lanes, sidewalks, shared-use paths, curbs and gutters, street lighting and bridge replacement over the Union Pacific Railroad, including bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. These improvements will not only improve the safety of the road but will accommodate future traffic projections.

For more information about the project, contact Public Works at 969.1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.