September 23, 2023

On Saturday, Sept 23, Martha Cockerell along with the eight other honorees from Eastern Jackson County and surrounding communities will be recognized during the Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s Toast to our Towns Gala at the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

Description automatically generatedIn 2009, Cockerell retired from her position as Deputy Superintendent of Human Resources at Raytown Quality Schools. However, she returned four years later as the Executive Director of Raytown Educational Foundation. Cockerell has been instrumental in expanding the foundation, which now has more than $1 million in funds that are used to support and enhance Raytown schools.

“I express our grateful appreciation of Martha Cockerell’s commitment to the Raytown community and her countless efforts of support to the success of the youth in Raytown,” said McDonough. “Martha is a dedicated educator who believes in giving back to the community she loves.”

Still very active in the community, Cockerell participates with local organizations including the Raytown Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Raytown Kiwanis Club, and Truman Heartland Community Foundation, where she held a wide variety of leadership roles, including board chair in 2014.

McDonough read the proclamation announcing Cockerell as the 2023 Truman Heartland Raytown Citizen of the Year during the June 6 Raytown Board of Aldermen meeting.