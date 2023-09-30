September 30, 2023

The ACA Lee’s Summit’s Women’s Connection is hosting a kickoff party on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the ACA Business Club Lee’s Summit located at 3350 NE Ralph Powell Rd. in Lee’s Summit.

Enjoy refreshments from Angela Jackson of Country Financial, network and connect with other women, learn marketing and service insights during the marketing spotlight, and engage in a discussion on overcoming issues that affect women in the workplace. The event will close with a raffle drawing for an item handpicked by a Women’s Connection committee member.