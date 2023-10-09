Residents, businesses, community groups and students are encouraged to join the City of Lee’s Summit on Oct. 14 for Sweep the Summit, a citywide event to address ongoing litter issues, encourage recycling and keep the City clean. Two environmental cleanups, Street Clean and Stream Team, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

Street Clean volunteers will tackle trash and illegal dumping along certain city-owned streets. Participants are asked to meet at the City’s Maintenance Facility, 1971 SE Hamblen Road, to receive street assignments, trash bags and safety vests.

The Stream Team will address stream-side habitats within the City’s parks. During this event, cleanup efforts will concentrate on East Fork Little Blue Creek in Langsford Park. Those wishing to take part should gather at the parking lot on the southwest corner of Langsford and Todd George roads. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Student and Scout community service hours are available.

Both cleanup events are supported by the City’s Public Works Department and require a signed release of liability waiver that can be completed in advance online at CityofLS.net/sweep.

The City will host RecycleFEST from 9 a.m. to noon at the City’s Maintenance Facility, 1971 SE Hamblen Road. RecycleFEST is an opportunity for Lee’s Summit residents to dispose of a variety of items that can be recycled and refurbished, reducing harm to the environment and saving landfill space for free. Items include adult bicycles, cell phones, rechargeable batteries, eyeglasses and crayons. Residents can bring up to four paper grocery bags of documents per household to be shredded and recycled. For a full list of items accepted visit CityofLS.net/RecycleFest.

For more information, contact Public Works at publicworks@cityofls.net or 816-969-1800 or visit CityofLS.net/sweep.