October 14, 2023

The Jackson County 911 Oversight Committee will hold a public hearing on the 2023 E-911 System Fund and related legislation on Monday, Oct. 16 at 12:10 p.m. in the legislative chambers located at 415 E. 12th Street in Kansas City.

Jackson County Legislator and 911 Oversight Committee Chairman Sean Smith is prioritizing the need to address the county’s 911 emergency services systems and update local police and fire precincts’ infrastructure. In recent months Smith has led the initiative for the committee to prioritize addressing system needs with the 2023 E-911 System Fund.

Last month a large portion of the funds were allocated to upgrading KCPD’s software. Now in the pipeline the Oversight Committee will address the needs in the other areas of the county. Cost sharing programs with the Lone Jack and Grandview Police Departments are on the agenda in the coming weeks, and the committee anticipates a discussion for replacing the Lone Jack Fire Department’s Radio System as well.

Smith has commented on the unacceptable hold times that people are experiencing when calling into 911 and improving public safety measures should be a top priority of the Legislature.