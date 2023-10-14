October 14, 2023

On behalf of Governor Mike Parson and serving in his capacity as Acting Governor, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted blue and white in honor of Israeli and American lives lost in Israel and as an expression of solidarity with the nation of Israel as they fight back against Hamas terrorists.

In a joint statement, Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe further denounced the terrorist attacks against the nation of Israel and expressed support for the Israeli people:

“The barbarism committed by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists has now claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people and 22 Americans, including one Missourian, in Israel. We mourn these innocent lives lost and pray for all those who have fallen victim to this merciless terror. This brutal, indiscriminate killing of civilian men and women, children, babies, and the elderly by Hamas terrorists cannot be ignored. Missouri, the United States, and the world must stand against these wicked atrocities. Together, we declare that the State of Missouri stands strong in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people. Today, tomorrow, or however long it takes to root out this evil, Missouri supports our ally, Israel, in this fight and its right to defend itself.”

The Capitol dome will shine blue and white starting on the weekly Jewish Sabbath at sunset on Friday, October 13, through sunrise on Sunday, October 15.