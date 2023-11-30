Missouri Town Living History Museum presents A Christmas Celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Bundle up and kick off the holiday season at this annual event. Warm up by the fire, help decorate the historic houses, join in with carolers and say “hello” to Father Christmas, as you explore the traditions of Christmas in the 19th century.

Missouri Town Living History Museum is located at 8010 East Park Road in Lee’s Summit. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for youth and seniors.