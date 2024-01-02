By Ryan Gibson, Lee’s Summit CARES President of the Board of Directors

Lee’s Summit Cares, a cornerstone non-profit organization dedicated to fostering physical and mental wellness among youth and families in Lee’s Summit, is thrilled to announce the appointment of C.D. Madden, Sr. as its new Executive Director. With over two decades of rich experience in education, administration, and community engagement, Madden is set to lead the organization towards a new era of growth and impact, building upon its 35-year legacy of community service.

A Seasoned Leader with a Heart for Community

C.D. Madden brings an impressive track record of strategic leadership and operational excellence to Lee’s Summit Cares. As the former Managing Director of School Operations, C.D. Madden demonstrated a profound capability in enhancing student engagement and community collaboration. In this role, Madden developed comprehensive communication systems, spearheaded attendance and enrollment strategies, and managed district-wide marketing and brand management, significantly boosting student enrollment and engagement.

As Assistant Principal at Kipp Endeavor Academy, Madden successfully implemented restorative practices, dramatically reducing disciplinary incidents and enhancing school culture. This experience, coupled with a tenure as Director of Academy Services & Real World Learning at DeLaSalle Charter School, where he created and executed a strategic plan resulting in a 25% increase in student engagement, showcases a deep understanding of youth development and educational excellence.

A Visionary in Fundraising and Community Partnerships

Madden’s proficiency extends to significant achievements in fundraising and community partnership building. During a pivotal role as Director of Young Achievers at GKC YMCA Greater Kansas City, Madden raised over $200,000 in program funding and aided students in securing substantial college scholarships, demonstrating an exceptional knack for resource mobilization.

Embarking on a New Journey with Lee’s Summit Cares

As the new Executive Director, C.D. Madden, Sr. is committed to enhancing Lee’s Summit Cares’ existing programs while innovating new strategies to address community needs. With a focus on expanding partnerships with schools, law enforcement, and elected officials, Madden is poised to lead initiatives addressing substance abuse among teens and furthering the organization’s mission of a healthier, safer community.

“I am honored to join Lee’s Summit Cares and excited to build on the incredible work this organization has accomplished over the years,” said Madden. “My goal is to foster an environment where our youth and families can thrive, supported by strong community partnerships and impactful programs. Together, we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.”

About Lee’s Summit Cares

For more than 35 years, Lee’s Summit Cares has been a pivotal force in the Greater Lee’s Summit area, focusing on the prevention of suicide and underage substance use, parenting classes, and character development. The coalition comprises healthcare organizations, law enforcement, businesses, churches, civic groups, educators, students, and parents, all working collaboratively to foster a culture of wellness and positive choices in the community.