January 6, 2024

The Masonic Family of Lee’s Summit, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on January 25, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lee’s Summit Masonic Temple, 2704 SW M-291 Hwy, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 816-645-6948 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code LeesSummitMasons.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with The Masonic Family of Lee’s Summit core values of giving back to the community,” said Joe Alsman, Secretary, Summit Lodge No. 263 and Worthy Patron, Summit Chapter No. 101. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

The Masonic Family of Lee’s Summit consists of: Summit Lodge No. 263 A.F. & A.M., Summit Chapter No. 101, Order of the Eastern Star, Keystone Conclave No. 25, Order of True Kindred, and Assembly No. 26, Leadership & Service for Girls (LSIORG).

All Masonic bodies are dedicated to assisting the community through charitable acts and donations. If interested in any Masonic organization, please do not hesitate to call Joe Alsman, at 816-645-6948 for Freemasons; Tracy Stoll, at 816-304-9143 for Order of the Eastern Star; Betty Loehr, at 816-804-1723 for Order of True Kindred; and Lorraine Geiger, for LSIORG: Leadership & Service for Girls at 816-214-0146.