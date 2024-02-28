or Immediate Release

Feb. 28, 2024

Two area men have been charged in connection with the late-afternoon Jan. 17, 2024, shootings inside Crown Center, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Joel Olivas, 23, and Brian Favela, 22, collectively face 26 felony charges. Each defendant faces three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, six counts of Armed Criminal Action, Terroristic Threat in the 1st Degree and three counts of Harassment in the 1st Degree. Both charged defendants are affiliated with the East Side Gang.

According to court records, a total of six persons were wounded in the shooting, including three victims not involved in the disturbance between two groups. Crime scene technicians located 54 spent shell casings, observed live rounds on the ground and recovered eight spent bullets and 22 bullet fragments. Witnesses stated a groups of males could be heard in a verbal disturbance at Crown Center. They fired their weapons in a public space with blatant disregard for the safety of many persons inside a mall, including families and children.

Prosecutors worked closely with the police investigative team on the timing of criminal charges in this case to protect officer safety in taking these defendants into custody. The charges were placed under seal this month. The seal was lifted today.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash bond for each defendant.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty.

