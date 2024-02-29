February 24, 2024

Kansas City native and bestselling author, Fran Baker, now has 18 novels and one nonfiction title available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, and everywhere books and eBooks are sold.

Her new novel, “Miss Priss and the Pirate,” is a high-seas pirate romance set in the Regency period. Due to the overwhelming popularity of the current Kindle edition, Delphi Books will be releasing the novel in Large Print paperback next Friday, March 1st.

“Miss Priss And The Pirate” follows Priscilla “Priss” Fitch who, disillusioned by her debut experience in London, pronounces herself finished with men and returns home to the Cornish coast.

And home is where she intends to stay, with her novel-writing and ailing, retired admiral father. Wearied by his years as a British intelligence officer, Henry Oliver also returns to the Cornish coast, where he soon reawakens in Priss the passion that she thought she would never feel again. Now their entwined destinies sweep them across the ocean as Henry must return to the sea he despises to rescue the woman he loves from the pirate Dos Sebastián’s brutal clutches. Dos Sebastián doesn’t want ransom. He wants revenge on Priss’s father. But he’s dealt with Henry Oliver before—and he soon realizes that Henry wants revenge as well.

In addition to her many novels, prolific author Fran Baker has also written over 200 articles, humorous essays, op-ed pieces, book reviews, and author interviews. Her books have appeared on numerous bestseller lists and have been translated into more than 20 languages. Fran has conducted several writing workshops in the U.S. and in Canada, and she has spoken about writing for publication to local, national and international audiences. She is a member of Novelists, Inc., the Authors Guild and the Society of Midland Authors, and she blogs at Daughter of the Great Depression.

The list price for the new Large Print edition of “Miss Priss and the Pirate” will be $12.99.

Fran Baker is a proud longstanding resident of Lee’s Summit. For more information, visit www.FranBaker.com.