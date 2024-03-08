In honor and tribute to the life and dedicated service of Drexel Mack, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. is announcing a temporary adjustment in county operations. On Monday, March 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., county departments will have limited staff available for in-person or phone assistance to residents. During this time, residents are asked to refrain from conducting business at the downtown courthouse.

Mack, a civil process server with the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County, tragically lost his life in the line of duty last week. The Court will commemorate him during a public ceremony starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at the front steps of the downtown courthouse in Kansas City.

“Adjusting our staffing schedule at this time allows county associates the chance to attend the ceremony and pay their respects to Mr. Mack, his family, friends and colleagues,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Mr. Mack devoted his life to public service, a commitment shared by everyone working for our county each day. The profound loss of his life deeply affects us and I hope that any support we can offer brings comfort, peace and love to those in mourning.”

Additionally, County Executive White is exercising the authority granted by the Home Rule Charter of Jackson County to direct the lowering of flags at all governmental offices and police stations to half-staff through Monday, March 11, 2024 in honor of Mack.

This directive follows a collaborative effort between the County Executive’s Office and the Office of Governor Mike Parson. Due to legal restrictions, Governor Parson will order flags lowered to half-staff on the day of Mack’s interment, which is Saturday, March 16.